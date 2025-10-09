NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.36 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $37,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.8%

APD stock opened at $268.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.30. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

