CME Group Inc. $CME Position Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7,676.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,685 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,182,000 after purchasing an additional 808,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in CME Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,730,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,003,000 after acquiring an additional 765,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.17.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5%

CME opened at $264.94 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $213.94 and a one year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.26 and its 200-day moving average is $271.06. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.