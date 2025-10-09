Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $657.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $692.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $692.73. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

