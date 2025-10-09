Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 275,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.62 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $105.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

