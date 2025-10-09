Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Bought by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,049,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $156,810,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,681,462 shares of company stock valued at $618,250,191. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.59.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

