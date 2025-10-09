Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 9,308 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,861,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 157,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 69,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 26.8%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.