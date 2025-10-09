Columbus Macro LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.14 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

