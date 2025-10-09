Capital Management Associates Inc Sells 26,269 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Capital Management Associates Inc lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,269 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.