InTrack Investment Management Inc Increases Stake in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Shares of CARR opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

