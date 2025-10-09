Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after acquiring an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 101.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in ASML by 61.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after acquiring an additional 268,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $987.81 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,059.00. The stock has a market cap of $388.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $823.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $758.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

