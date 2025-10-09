Lam Research Corporation $LRCX is Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 3.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,863 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,978.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,221 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $142.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $153.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC set a $127.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

