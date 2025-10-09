Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,389,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 449.9% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,790,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its holdings in Vertiv by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vertiv by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $167.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.31. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

