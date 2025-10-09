L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.0% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 62,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

