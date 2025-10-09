Values Added Financial LLC Invests $243,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 218,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $5,131.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,503.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,311.28. The firm has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

