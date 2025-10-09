D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Holdings Decreased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.2% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of DHI stock opened at $158.56 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $195.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

