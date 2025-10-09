Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $4.82 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after buying an additional 1,771,982 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after buying an additional 372,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after buying an additional 2,594,184 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $157.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $158.51.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock worth $894,021,161 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

