Peak Financial Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,285,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,459,000 after buying an additional 852,738 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 78,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Penney Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 257.6% in the second quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 75,093 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.