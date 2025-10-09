Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 1,227 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Lam Research from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a $127.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $142.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $153.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

