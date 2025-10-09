Optas LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $65.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

