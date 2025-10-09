Northern Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.2% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $820.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.37 and a 12 month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

