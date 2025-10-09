AT&T Inc. $T Holdings Cut by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,122 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 4.3% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 722,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 102,419 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

