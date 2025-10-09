QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 282.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $167.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average of $153.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $181.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

