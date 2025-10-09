Roundview Capital LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $252.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.83.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

