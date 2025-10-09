Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.90 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.37 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11. The company has a market cap of $820.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
