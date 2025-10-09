Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 170,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.57 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.41.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

