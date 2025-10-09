Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $536.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

