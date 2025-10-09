SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $133.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

