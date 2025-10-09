International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $289.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $268.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $301.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

