iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Purchased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $196.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.20.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

