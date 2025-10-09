Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 892 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.