Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 39,529 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,529 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,043,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 741,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after acquiring an additional 719,730 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,298,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,476,000 after acquiring an additional 540,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 422,071 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 751,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,314,000 after acquiring an additional 201,433 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $90.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.