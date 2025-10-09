Peak Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2025

Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,116,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,704,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,118,000 after buying an additional 1,249,619 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $74.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.