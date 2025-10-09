Peak Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,116,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,704,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,118,000 after buying an additional 1,249,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $74.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.