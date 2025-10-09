Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 468.6% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $267.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.77. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.