Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 4,043 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782,297 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after acquiring an additional 890,971 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after acquiring an additional 479,820 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,133 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,662,000 after buying an additional 2,942,434 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

