Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 34,801 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,797 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.'s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,144,000 after acquiring an additional 545,775 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,521,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

