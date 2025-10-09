Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Invests $431,000 in RTX Corporation $RTX

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $168.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day moving average is $144.61. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $170.85.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

