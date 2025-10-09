Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 392 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,232,000 after purchasing an additional 437,947 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,002,000 after purchasing an additional 740,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,140,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,116,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 705,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,632,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.