U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 556,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.07.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $10.98 on Friday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

