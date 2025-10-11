U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 556,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.07.
Sibanye Gold Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $10.98 on Friday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.
About Sibanye Gold
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
