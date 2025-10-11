Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 21,713 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Acima Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,766,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,844,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,848,000 after purchasing an additional 739,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after purchasing an additional 375,508 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,314,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,001,000 after purchasing an additional 81,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,428 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $47.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

