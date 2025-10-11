U S Global Investors Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after buying an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.