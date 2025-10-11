West Bancorporation Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $55.65 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

