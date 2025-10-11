Guggenheim Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $170.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Generac has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.42, for a total transaction of $837,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,740,467.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Generac by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

