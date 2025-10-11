Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 923.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 77.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 333.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Campbell’s Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is 78.00%.

About Campbell’s

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.