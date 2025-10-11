Lindenwold Advisors INC Purchases 676 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF $VSMV

Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC owned about 0.23% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VSMV opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

