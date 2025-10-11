Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,357 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,201.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

