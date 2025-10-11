Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Sells 555 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 1.0% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 635,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,809,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $46.40 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

