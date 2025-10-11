Williams & Novak LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF $FLRG

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Williams & Novak LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLRG. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLRG opened at $37.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $269.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.87.

The Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (FLRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Multifactor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected by four factors – value, quality, low volatility, and momentum. FLRG was launched on Sep 15, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

