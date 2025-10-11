Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.