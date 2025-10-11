Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.88.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $446.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.35. The firm has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

