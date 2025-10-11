Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp Acquires 208,000 Shares

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp purchased 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 87,034,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,110,292.10. This trade represents a 0.24% increase in their position.

La Mancha Capital Management Gp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

On Monday, October 6th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp purchased 435,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp purchased 237,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,250.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp purchased 119,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,850.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp purchased 341,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,300.00.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at C$0.31 on Friday. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.